The 2024 NFL offseason is underway, but in many ways, free agency won't truly kick into high gear until the first quarterback domino falls. There is no shortage of big names who could be moved, either via new contracts or blockbuster trades.

But how should the quarterback market play out? Which player-and-team matches make sense for both sides? Here, we're playing matchmaker with all the notable veterans set to be available, proposing homes for 19 different signal-callers:

Bears keep Justin Fields

All signs point to Chicago dealing Justin Fields and resetting with a top prospect like Caleb Williams. But the future financial burden of retaining Fields is overstated, and more importantly, the dual-threat youngster has already proven he's got NFL-translatable talent, gradually improving in spite of the team's woeful support. What if (gasp) the Bears finally used their wealth of resources, including this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, to build around Fields' strengths rather than start from ground zero yet again?

Falcons sign Cousins

Kirk Cousins likes it in Minnesota, and the Vikings like him, too. But it might finally be time for the latter to shift focus to a longer-term signal-caller. In that case, there isn't a better fit for Cousins than Atlanta, which is ready-made for a playoff run in the wide-open NFC South, complete with ascending skill talent and an underrated defense. The Falcons might prefer a younger arm of their own, but picking outside the top five in the draft, this route ensures they finally enter the season with a legitimate passer.

Raiders ink Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson's market may be even thinner than most realize, which speaks to the rapid decline in his dual-threat stardom since exiting the Seattle Seahawks. He remains a serviceable starter, however, and that's precisely what the Raiders need after whiffing badly on Jimmy Garoppolo a year ago. Again, a rookie may be more appealing, but Antonio Pierce has some win-now weapons. Presuming he's outright released, Wilson could also relish the chance to play the Denver Broncos at least twice a year.

Buccaneers re-sign Baker Mayfield

This feels a lot like Geno Smith and the Seahawks last year: Baker Mayfield enjoyed his career resurgence in Tampa Bay, while the Bucs aren't exactly in a prime position to upgrade, so why wouldn't both sides re-up on a flexible short-term extension? Provided the team makes out OK with other key free-agent decisions, it's not unfathomable to envision another shared playoff run.

Steelers sign Ryan Tannehill

The Steelers are in an awkward position of wanting to give former first-rounder Kenny Pickett another audition, while also knowing full well they can't gloss over a Plan B. A splashier upgrade, such as a trade for the dynamic Justin Fields, would be more invigorating. But Ryan Tannehill is precisely the kind of plug-and-play veteran for their predicament, providing immediate starting competition and/or premium insurance. He's likely past his prime, more reliant on his setup than most, but in an old-school offense now run by old friend Arthur Smith, he might at least raise the ceiling of a notoriously sluggish wild-card contender.

Colts re-sign Gardner Minshew

After a gutsy 7-6 run as the Colts' fill-in starter, Gardner Minshew probably desires another crack at a real QB1 gig. But most of the likely openings come with a caveat: He'd probably be paired with an incoming rookie, just as he was in Indianapolis. In the end, staying in Shane Steichen's friendly system, where Anthony Richardson is still recovering from injury, feels like the best bet.

Vikings sign Jacoby Brissett

If the sturdy Kirk Cousins tests the market and fetches a stronger offer elsewhere (like the Falcons; see above), it stands to reason Minnesota will look to finally target a homegrown successor, using the No. 11 overall pick to either select or move up for a young prospect (Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, for example). But with Justin Jefferson in tow, team brass may also desire a proven complement/backup plan. Jacoby Brissett has proven remarkably capable of spot starts in just about any city or system, and he was a favorite of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores during their time with the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots bring back Jimmy Garoppolo

Don't worry, Patriots fans: This match has more than meets the eye. New coach Jerod Mayo has all but promised New England will reset the quarterback spot with a premium investment near the top of the draft. So you can first pencil in a high-profile prospect like Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. But Mayo isn't likely to trust Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe as the rookie's veteran mentor. Jimmy Garoppolo began his career with the Pats, as a teammate of New England's new coach, and while he's both brittle and facing a brief suspension to start 2024, his track record as a play-action point guard could make him a high-floor rental.

Broncos sign Jameis Winston

If/when Sean Payton parts with Russell Wilson for good, he'll need to get creative to secure a clear upgrade under center. Targeting a rookie with the No. 12 overall pick, or via a trade up, is probably the most appealing route. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. makes a lot of sense as the kind of precision-passing field general Payton long deployed with the New Orleans Saints. But Jameis Winston's rocket arm could be a worthwhile side bet after the two enjoyed their time together in the NFC South.

Rams re-sign Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz finally accepted a clear backup role midway through 2023, and the result was a promising stint under Sean McVay's wing. Now he probably desires -- and warrants -- a Baker Mayfield trajectory, parlaying "Rams rehab" into a prove-it deal as a starter. The gifted arm clearly remains. And yet it's hard to find an ideal landing spot, making a return to L.A. the most logical move. In this scenario, he gets a full year to back up Matthew Stafford, standing at the ready as key injury insurance.

There's no doubting that Washington will leave the first round of the draft with a new signal-caller, be it Caleb Williams or Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. But new coach Dan Quinn probably won't care to leave the young, turnover-prone Sam Howell as the automatic No. 2. Enter Tyrod Taylor, who worked under new run-game coordinator Anthony Lynn during his days with the Buffalo Bills.

Jets sign Joe Flacco

How the tables have turned. A year after shrugging off a potential reunion with Joe Flacco following Aaron Rodgers' stunning Week 1 injury, the Jets now have plenty of reason to court their old spot starter, whose late-2023 gunslinging with the Cleveland Browns proved he still warrants an emergency gig. Call it the ageless endeavor, with Flacco, 39, backing up a 40-year-old Rodgers.

Bills sign Drew Lock

The Bills took a flyer on a former starter as their developmental No. 2 a few years ago in Mitch Trubisky. They could easily do it again with Drew Lock, whose hungry mentality as a tight-window thrower fits in nicely behind the similarly gung-ho Josh Allen.

Browns sign Sam Darnold

If Joe Flacco isn't back (and his unexpected 2023 heroics could be ushered out as the team works, again, to justify Deshaun Watson's face-of-the-franchise investment), Sam Darnold could be a low-risk, high-reward flyer after a quiet year studying Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers system.

Tyler Huntley's surprising 2022 Pro Bowl nod after a playoff run in place of the injured Lamar Jackson briefly teased a future starting opportunity outside of Baltimore, and yet there's little reason for him to bolt now. His athletic skill set makes him a seamless No. 2 behind Jackson, and there isn't a clear path to a No. 1 job elsewhere.

Easton Stick is headed for free agency after five years in town. New coach Jim Harbaugh might be enticed by a more experienced backup for Justin Herbert, and Marcus Mariota's dual-threat traits are at least mildly reminiscent of the kind of quarterbacks Harbaugh and coordinator Greg Roman have deployed at the NFL level.

Chiefs sign Zach Wilson

The New York Jets are unlikely to get much, if anything, in return for the much-maligned former No. 3 overall pick. But the Chiefs could use a long-term backup for Patrick Mahomes now that No. 2 rental Blaine Gabbert is headed back to the market, and coach Andy Reid is no stranger to reclamation projects. What better spot to sit and learn for the mercurial young man?

Buccaneers trade for Mac Jones

If the Patriots double-dip at quarterback, replenishing the spot with both a high draft pick and veteran backup, Mac Jones will likely be shown the door after three uneven years in an undermanned setup. His more traditional pocket-passing approach could appeal to Todd Bowles in Tampa Bay, where the Bucs could look to revive another quarterback behind Baker Mayfield.

Saints sign Mitchell Trubisky

Jameis Winston is due to test the market, which means the Saints should be motivated to add a more experienced reserve behind Derek Carr, who fought off countless injuries in 2023. Mitchell Trubisky didn't last as the Pittsburgh Steelers' backup, but new offensive coaches Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko might like his mobility after their work with fleet-footed quarterbacks in San Francisco and Chicago, respectively.