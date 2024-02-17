Plenty expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to consider pursuing a veteran quarterback in the 2024 offseason. In actuality, the team is not interested in adding a signal-caller who expects to be the starter, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, even with apparent internal division over former first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.

"That would include Justin Fields and Kirk Cousins, and probably even Russell Wilson, who has a connection with the Steelers," writes Gerry Dulac, downplaying the possibility of any big-name QB coming to Pittsburgh. "They are committed to giving Pickett a third season to see if he is the guy to do more than just win a playoff game."

As for Pickett, who finished 2023 on the bench after backup Mason Rudolph earned a postseason start, Dulac suggests there's a faction of the Steelers organization that believes Rudolph "should be the starter after the way he finished," guiding the team to three straight victories en route to the playoffs.

In fact, the team's first offseason priority is to re-sign Rudolph, per Dulac. The impending free agent is "not opposed to returning to the Steelers" but is also expected to entertain other offers if he reaches the negotiating period, starting March 11, without a deal.

None of this is to say the Steelers won't add some type of QB competition this offseason. Head coach Mike Tomlin has defended Pickett's development despite an injury-riddled 2023 campaign, though he also told reporters after the season he anticipated multiple players vying for QB snaps going into 2024. If it's not Rudolph and it's not a big name like Cousins, perhaps it'll be another draft pick or a mid-tier veteran free agent, such as former Tennessee Titans starter Ryan Tannehill.