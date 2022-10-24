The NFL trade deadline is just eight days away, and all 32 teams will be exploring how they can upgrade their rosters. The Cleveland Browns are reportedly listening to offers on two players who could attract some interest.

The Browns are listening to offers on running back Kareem Hunt and cornerback Greedy Williams, per 247Sports. Hunt was the subject of trade rumors this offseason. The veteran back reportedly informed the Browns in August that he was seeking a contract extension, and even sat out of some team drills. Cleveland.com reported that Hunt asked for a trade, while CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported that the Browns had no interest in dealing him. However, things have apparently changed.

Kareem Hunt CLE • RB • 27 Att 66 Yds 263 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

In seven games played this season, Hunt has recorded 350 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 81 touches. He's averaging 37.6 rushing yards per game and a career-low 12.4 receiving yards per game. The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams all reportedly checked in with the Carolina Panthers before they traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Maybe one of those teams could be interested in Hunt. The 2017 NFL rushing yards leader played in just eight games for the Browns last year due to a calf injury.

As for Williams, the second-round pick out of LSU in 2019 has played in just two games this year due to a hamstring injury, and has recorded four tackles. Last season in 16 games played, Williams recorded a career-high 10 passes defensed and 41 combined tackles. Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II are ahead of him on the Browns depth chart. Just 24-years-old, there should be a few teams interested in the former two-time All-SEC player.