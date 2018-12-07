Kelvin Benjamin reportedly to sign with Chiefs after clearing waivers without being claimed

Two days after being released by the Bills, it looks like Kelvin Benjamin has already found a new team to play for.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Benjamin is set to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. For Benjamin, this will be a huge step up because he'll be going from a cellar-dweller to a contender. Benjamin became a free agent on Wednesday after he unclaimed on waivers.

Benjamin was a huge disappointment after the Bills traded two draft picks for him last season, catching just 23 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown in 12 games this year. Last year he caught 16 passes in six games with the Bills. His catch percentage was also an abysmal 37.1 percent with the Bills.

The Chiefs should be a completely different situation for Benjamin and that's because he won't be asked to be the focal point of the offense. Benjamin will be joining a receiving corps that features Tyreek Hill and may be getting Sammy Watkins back soon (Watkins didn't play against the Raiders Sunday). The Chiefs also have Travis Kelce, which would likely make Benjamin no better than a fourth option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Basically, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound receiver won't be asked to carry the load on offense, and he'll be taking a huge step up at quarterback from Josh Allen to Mahomes.

The move will be a big jump for Benjamin and he'll have to realign his mindset. The Bills haven't played for much this year, but the Chiefs are Super Bowl contenders. Benjamin may be a former first-rounder, but he's toeing the line of bust status. His next chance may well end up being his last after his horrendous stint in Buffalo, but if the Chiefs see some potential then they may end up taking a chance on him. It would be a low-risk signing for them, but Benjamin stands to lose a lot if it doesn't work out.