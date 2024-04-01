It's been a busy offseason for Kirk Cousins. Not only has he been rehabbing from a torn Achilles that he suffered back in October, but after recently signing with the Falcons, he now has to move his entire family from Minnesota to Atlanta.

Although he's been busy, Cousins still found some time to meet with Kevin Hart to help the comedian kick off his 10th season of "Cold as Balls." If you're not familiar with the show, it's pretty simple: Hart interviews a guest while the two of them sit in their own cold tub.

During his interview with Hart, Cousins was asked who he would put on his Mount Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks and based on his answer, you can tell how much he respects Patrick Mahomes. Even though Mahomes has only been in the NFL for seven seasons, Cousins thinks the three-time Super Bowl winner is definitely deserving of being in the conversation for best quarterbacks of all-time.

"Tom Brady, and then it gets kind of murky from there," Cousins said when listing off his Mount Rushmore. "Peyton Manning, five MVPs, tough to beat. I love Drew Brees. Joe Montana probably has to be there. In that fourth spot, you can go anywhere from Bart Starr to Mahomes today."

Considering what Mahomes has already accomplished, it's definitely fair of Cousins to put him on his list of best ever. Not only does the Chiefs QB have three Super Bowls wins, but he has three Super Bowl MVP awards to go along with that, plus he's also been voted the MVP of the NFL twice.

After Cousins mentioned Mahomes, Hart asked him if he's the best active quarterback and Cousins didn't hesitate to answer that question.

"Patrick's No. 1," Cousins said. "I think it's Patrick and there's kind of a drop off to everyone else."

So who else would made the cut on Cousins' list of best active quarterbacks? We'll never know, because he gave up on answering it after he mentioned Mahomes.

"I'm just going to keep punting until we move to the next topic," Cousins said.

If Mahomes decided to retire tomorrow, you could easily make the case that he'd go down as one of the best quarterbacks of all-time, but he's not retiring tomorrow (at least that we know of), which means he's only going to add to his legend and by the time he's done playing, he might be remembered as the best ever.