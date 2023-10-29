Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was carted off late in Minnesota's Week 8 24-10 victory over the Packers due to what the team initially called an ankle injury. It turns out Cousins actually suffered a torn Achilles, according to ESPN, with coach Kevin O'Connell confirming to reporters after Sunday's game that a season-ending injury is the "fear."

CBS Sports HQ injury expert Marty Jaramillo previously estimated the QB had suffered either a calf strain or season-ending Achilles tear. Cousins was seen limping on the sidelines after suffering a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter, and replay of the apparent injury was "consistent with (an) Achilles tear," Jaramillo told CBSSports.com earlier Sunday.

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 68.9 YDs 2057 TD 16 INT 5 YD/Att 7.35 View Profile

"The drop-back to push-off is where the injury occurs," Jaramillo explained. "The moment in time from deceleration to push-off is where the Achilles and calf muscle are at maximal load. A calf strain (was) the best-case scenario, but the amount of pain and shock he was in, plus the review of the replay, brought me to suspect (it's the) Achilles."

Cousins, who was fresh off a productive prime-time performance in a Vikings upset of the 49ers, entered Sunday's game having never missed a start due to injury in his 12-year NFL career. He was replaced against the Packers by rookie backup Jaren Hall.