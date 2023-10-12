Kyle Shanahan didn't seem to care about George Kittle's choice of a T-shirt during the San Francisco 49ers' destruction of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. The 49ers head coach didn't get into it too much when the shirt was brought up this week.

"Not much. Just Kittle, WWE stuff, entertainment," Shanahan said to reporters Wednesday, via a team transcript. "Not really much, just smiled at it."

Kittle could be fined by the NFL for revealing his profane T-shirt following a 49ers TD which read: 'F--- Dallas'. Per the NFL fine schedule, Kittle could be docked $10,927. Kittle showed the shirt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's blowout victory, after a Jordan Mason 26-yard touchdown run that put the 49ers' up 42-10.

The T-shirt was similar to one worn by former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer, who donned it under his jersey during the 1994 NFC Championship Game victory over the Cowboys. The 49ers used the momentum from that victory en route to a blowout win over the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

The 49ers may be downplaying the T-shirt Kittle wore, but Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took it personal.

"I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be," Parsons said on his "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast. "Kittle's my guy, but I'm going to say this: Laugh now, cry later.

"We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust. ... You going to make it personal? We can make it personal."

Deebo Samuel fired back at Parsons shortly after those comments. The 49ers seem to want the Cowboys again, especially after they have beaten them three times in the last two years -- twice in the playoffs.

"It was already personal before the game started ... 42-10, I don't think you want to see us again. It might be a little worse," Samuel said on "Up & Adams" on Tuesday. "I don't think he wants to see us again."

The 49ers don't seem to care about the shirt. Perhaps Dallas won't care either, especially since the Cowboys got the Los Angeles Chargers coming up on Monday night.