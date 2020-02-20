Kyler Murray appears to be lobbying for an Oklahoma reunion with 2020 NFL Draft prospect CeeDee Lamb

The future for the Arizona Cardinals is undoubtedly bright with quarterback Kyler Murray at the helm and about to enter the second year of his promising career, but the franchise still needs some pieces before becoming a viable playoff contender. For one, Arizona could look for a clear-cut No. 1 receiver at the draft to serve as the heir apparent to Larry Fitzgerald. When it comes to figuring out which pass catcher would be best suited for the Cardinals, it appears like Murray has a suggestion.

During a recent interview with Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Doug and Wolf, general manager Steve Keim revealed that Murray has been contacting him and seemingly campaigning for the club to use its No. 8 overall pick on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

"From my text stream, you can tell Kyler likes him," Keim said, via AZCentral.com

Of course, Murray is quite familiar with Lamb after the two played together at Oklahoma in 2018 and the receiver hauled in 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns that year. Lamb is arguably the top wideout in this class, and with the Cardinals within his expected draft range, it does seem like a logical marriage with Murray already in place.

"Me and CeeDee have a great relationship," Murray told Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. "That's one of my boys. I would obviously be very fond of that pick. Obviously, I don't make the choices. I'm here for whatever, but I'm looking forward to free agency and us adding some great players and adding more of them in the draft so we can continue to grow this thing. But yeah, if we pick CeeDee, that would be great. We have a very comfortable relationship. I've played with him, I've been with him for years, so yeah, I don't think that would be a bad pick at all."

Last season for the Sooners, Lamb was able to catch 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. Having him paired with the likes of Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella, two previous second-round picks of the Cardinals, would give Arizona a pretty young and highly touted group of receivers to build around Murray going forward.

That familiarity between Murray and Lamb, who Steve Keim compared to Texans star DeAndre Hopkins during his radio interview, and what that could mean for more immediate success between the two also isn't lost on the general manager.

"You always would also lean towards guys that you know," Keim added in his Arizona Sports 98.7 FM interview. "If you know the person or you have confidence in who they are, through the information you obtain, it certainly gives you more confidence."

Arizona certainly could go in a multitude of directions with the No. 8 overall pick at the draft later this offseason to address whatever need they deem most necessary, but Lamb does possess tantalizing potential, especially if reunited with Murray.