Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is getting closer to making his 2023 season debut as he returns from an ACL injury. He returned to the practice field this week, even taking some first-team reps. With his return to practice, the team will now have 21 days to activate Murray, who started the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

While this is positive progress in Murray's return, the process will be far from a speedy one. The Cardinals are expected to take multiple weeks before Murray plays a real game, according to NFL.com, as they want to make sure he's mentally and physically prepared to play and want him to get in plenty of practice time before taking the field.

"We're just worried about him getting back in the flow of things," Quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork said when discussing Murray's return. While it's possible he could be back for the Nov. 5 game against the Browns, the Nov. 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons is more likely.

The 26-year-old tore his ACL on Dec. 12, which ended his season and left him sidelined to begin the 2023 season.

In his absence this year, quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been the offensive leader. So far this season he has thrown for 1,215 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions, with all the picks coming in the last two weeks.

Arizona currently sits at 1-5 and in last place in the NFC West. If and when Murray does return, it will likely be more to show what he can bring to the table, rather than fighting for any playoff spot. There is certainly a world where Murray is not an Arizona Cardinal next year and if the team does want to trade him away, it will be beneficial for them to show his value for the remainder of the season.

Murray has five years and around $182 million left on the $230.5 million contract extension he signed ahead of the 2022 season.

The Cardinals face the 3-2 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.