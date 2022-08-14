Lamar Jackson said there was a deadline for he and the Baltimore Ravens to reach an agreement on a new contract. That deadline is just a few weeks away.

Playing on the fifth-year option in 2022, the Ravens franchise quarterback is hoping for a new contract soon. Negotiations with the Ravens will end once the regular season starts.

"We're coming up to it. It's coming up. It's coming up," Jackson said at the conclusion of Ravens practice Saturday. "The season is coming up. We're going to be good for the season."

Jackson revealed there aren't any updates on a new contract yet, so nothing has changed from a few weeks ago when he arrived to training camp on time. He revealed there would be a "cutoff" on negotiations and there would be "free time" for the Ravens and Jackson to sit down and work on a deal.

This camp has been drama free for Jackson, already an excellent start for a player under the microscope as frequently as Jackson is.

"I like it like this. I was able to start Day 1. What is it, like Day 15 or something like that for us? I'm feeling pretty good," Jackson said. "Nothing is wrong with me, I'm good."

Jackson appears set to become (at least) the second-highest paid quarterback in football, reaping the benefits of an inflated quarterback market. All Baltimore has done is win since Jackson became the starting quarterback in Week 11 of the 2018 season, as the Ravens are 37-12 during that stretch. Jackson is also the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 35 regular season wins before the age of 25. He has completed 64.2% of his passes for 9,880 yards with 83 touchdowns to 31 interceptions (98.0 rating) since becoming the Ravens' starter -- while rushing for 3,564 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Jackson is the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards (35 games), and his 10 100-yard rushing games are tied with Michael Vick for the most in league history. He also is the only quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season twice. His five games with 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards are the most in league history.

The Ravens are treating Jackson with caution as he awaits his new contract, sitting him out of the first preseason game. As for game two, that's anyone's guess.

"I really don't know yet. I don't know if I'm going to play; I don't know if I am," Jackson said. "I don't know yet."