LeSean McCoy reportedly finds new home with Chiefs, reuniting with former coach Andy Reid

LeSean McCoy's Saturday started with a sudden departure from the Buffalo Bills. It ended with him signing with a Super Bowl contender.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, McCoy has signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in a move that will reunite him with Andy Reid, who was McCoy's first NFL coach back in Philadelphia 10 years ago. Schefter reported that McCoy's deal includes $3 million in guaranteed money.

So in less than 24 hours, McCoy went from one of the league's worst offenses to the league's best offense. It's just about the perfect landing spot for him considering he's coming off the worst season of his career, he turned 31 this summer, and he appears to be on the final stretch of his career. If McCoy can't revive his career in Kansas City, he probably won't be able to revive it anywhere. This is the same offense that immediately turned Damien Williams into a Fantasy star midway through the season after parting ways with Kareem Hunt.

It's also a great signing for the Chiefs considering the cost of the contract (for context, consider that the other four running backs on the team have a combined cap hit of roughly $3.45 million), the upside that McCoy obviously carries, and because the alternative was watching McCoy reinforce their rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers -- a team in desperate need of running back help as Melvin Gordon's holdout drags on.

According to Schefter, McCoy would've landed with the Chargers if not the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Yahoo's Terez A. Paylor reports that the two teams offered similar contracts, but McCoy chose the Chiefs over the Chargers because of his ties to Reid and the Chiefs' front office. General manager Brett Veach was also with the Eagles back during McCoy and Reid's run there.

What this means for the Chiefs is that, almost exactly a week before the season, they added a running back who has averaged 1,422.2 yards and 8.4 touchdowns from scrimmage per season during his 10-year career. McCoy will likely be positioned behind Williams on the depth chart, but he could be ahead of rookie Darwin Thompson. Those who took Williams in their Fantasy drafts aren't wrong to be at least mildly concerned by McCoy's presence, and those who took Thompson are right to be worried. It's difficult to imagine the Chiefs signing McCoy and not giving him a chance to emerge as a key contributor.

The question is, does McCoy have anything left to give the Chiefs? Last season in Buffalo, McCoy submitted the worst season of his career with 752 yards from scrimmage while averaging only 3.9 yards per touch. But it's worth noting that McCoy was playing with a rookie quarterback who struggled mightily as a passer, and behind an offensive line that was among the worst units in the league in terms of both pass and run blocking. McCoy will now be playing alongside the reigning MVP in Patrick Mahomes, behind a significantly better offensive line, and in Reid's awesome offense.

There's always a chance the signing won't matter and we'll all forget about it by October. McCoy really was that bad last season. He's 31. His career as a quality starting running back might be over. But even if that happens, the Chiefs won't have lost much. This is a low-cost signing with high upside, the kind of signing that makes perfect sense for a Super Bowl contender, which is exactly what the Chiefs are. It's difficult to see this as anything other than a win for both parties.