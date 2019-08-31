Chargers reportedly grant Melvin Gordon permission to seek trade during holdout

Things just took a darker turn in the Melvin Gordon situation.

The former first-round pick remains absent as he holds out for a new contract from the Los Angeles Chargers, and the two sides don't appear to be closing in on an agreement anytime soon. In fact, the relationship is apparently beginning to rapidly deteriorate, and Gordon's agent, Damarius Bilbo, has reportedly requested his client be traded a few weeks back -- a request that was initially declined by the front office.

With Gordon appearing likely to miss regular season games, however, the temperature has now changed, and he's reportedly been granted permission to find a trade suitor, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Some potentially big news for the #Chargers: They have given the reps for Melvin Gordon permission to seek a trade, sources say. He’ll explore his options, which include returning. But big few days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

The Chargers have an offer on the table that would pay Gordon around $10 million per year, but the 26-year-old is seeking a higher number. General manager Tom Telesco previously advised Bilbo that Gordon is "family," and hadn't given permission to seek a trade. It's key to note that Bilbo was the conductor of a trade that saw the Miami Dolphins send wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns in 2018 amid a contract dispute, so things could happen quickly in a possible trade situation.

The two-time Pro Bowler is currently set to earn $5.6 million in 2019 under his current deal, but will become an unrestricted free agent in 2020. As of now, it doesn't look like Gordon has any intention to play football for the Chargers this coming season, and the team now appears willing to accept the possibility of a divorce, as long as they can acquire compensation for him. Gordon holds firm that he has the support of his teammates in Los Angeles, and quarterback Phillip Rivers has said he's willing to play out his current contract and allow for the added space to go toward getting a deal done with the team's starting halfback.

As it stands, though, the two sides are as far apart as they can possibly be on getting something nailed down for the future.

Gordon's holdout has never been similar to that of Ezekiel Elliott -- who is seeking a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys -- as evidenced in recent news of an imminent deal that could see the two-time NFL rushing champ return to the team as early as Labor Day. Contrarily, Gordon won't be reporting to the one in Los Angeles any time soon, and that's if he ever does again.