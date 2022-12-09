In the span of four days' time, Baker Mayfield went from zero with the Carolina Panthers to hero with the Los Angeles Rams. After requesting and being granted his release from the Panthers -- where the former No. 1-overall pick had badly struggled and been relegated to the bench -- Mayfield was picked up off waivers by the Rams on Tuesday, and he proceeded to take over quarterbacking duties for an injury-ravaged Rams team on Thursday night and lead a dramatic 17-16 comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing the winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with just 10 seconds remaining.

Mayfield's victory was a cathartic one in a year where he had gone from the savior of the Cleveland Browns franchise to being discarded and left to languish in NFL purgatory. And among those who reacted to the victory was USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, Mayfield's head coach at Oklahoma, who popped a question about potentially becoming neighbors now that both are in the Los Angeles area.

Considering the short turnaround between Mayfield becoming a Ram and his first game action on Thursday night, his living arrangements remain very much temporary. Speaking on Amazon Prime's postgame show, Mayfield shared that he booked a flight to Los Angeles before even being claimed by the Rams, and that he is currently residing in a hotel without any permanent living situation.

Thankfully, Mayfield has a strong ally in the area in Riley, who he enjoyed some of his greatest success with at Oklahoma. Mayfield led the Sooners to three-straight Big 12 championships from 2015 to 2017 and became the first and only walk-on player to ever win the Heisman Trophy.