Lions to move on from Devon Kennard, will attempt to trade LB who was team captain in 2019, per report

One day after the Detroit Lions agreed to terms with Jamie Collins, the franchise has decided to move on from their team captain in 2019. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Lions will look to trade Devon Kennard and will release him if they can't find a trade partner.

Kennard should have a strong market, as he was a team captain who had seven sacks in each of the past two seasons. He had 104 tackles, 29 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and 81 pressures.

Kennard signed a three year, $17.25 million contract with the Lions in 2018 after spending his first four seasons with the New York Giants. A fifth-round pick of the Giants in 2014, Kennard has 307 tackles, 23.5 sacks, 51 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles in six NFL seasons.

The Lions would save $5.675 million in cap space with the release of Kennard, who was set to make $7.425 million in the final year of his contract (per Over The Cap).

Detroit agreed to terms with Collins on a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $18 million fully guaranteed Monday. Collins is reunited with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who was his defensive coordinator during his first stint with the New England Patriots from 2013-16.

Over that stretch, Collins evolved into one of the more versatile linebackers in the NFL. From 2014-15, Collins totaled 204 tackles, 9.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and three interceptions for the Patricia-led defense. That 2014 season also featured Patricia and Collins being a part of New England's Super Bowl XLIX championship team.

There was no surprise Collins was heading to Detroit given his history with Patricia, but Kennard was looking forward to the two linebackers teaming up.

Welcome to the squad and the LB room @j_collins91 let’s get it ! — DK (@DevonKennard) March 17, 2020

Now Kennard is on the move as he enters the prime of his career.