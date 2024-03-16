The Detroit Lions are re-signing one of their offensive weapons, as they have agreed to terms to bring back wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, per KPRC2. It's reportedly a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.

Peoples-Jones was traded from the Cleveland Browns to Detroit for a future sixth-round pick at last year's trade deadline. In eight games played, he caught just five passes for 58 yards, and was not targeted during Detroit's postseason run. However, he did return four punts for 32 yards.

"He's had good production in the past. He'll be a good fit here," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after making the trade. "I just talked to the kid. He's fired up to make this process happen."

The Detroit Native and former Michigan Wolverine was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 50 career games played for Cleveland, Peoples-Jones caught 117 passes for 1,837 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had two 100-yard outings. His best season came in 2022, when DPJ caught 61 passes for 839 yards and three touchdowns. He was the second leading receiver behind Amari Cooper that year.

Peoples-Jones was one of Detroit's two free-agent wide receivers, as Josh Reynolds is the other Lions pass-catcher looking for a new deal.