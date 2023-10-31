The Detroit Lions have added another wide receiver to an already talented offense, announcing they have acquired Donovan People-Jones from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. Lions general manager Brad Holmes had the details of the deal, along with comments on acquiring Peoples-Jones, who played at Michigan and is a Detroit native.

"He's had good production in the past. He'll be a good fit here," Holmes said. "I just talked to the kid. He's fired up to make this process happen."

Detroit adds Peoples-Jones to a wide receiver core that has Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond. Peoples-Jones has just eight catches for 97 yards in seven games this season, this after a year which he finished with 61 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns.

Peoples-Jones has 1,837 yards and eight touchdowns in four seasons. The 2020 sixth-round pick will be a free agent at the end of the year.

Here are some trade grades on the deal:

Lions: B

Taking a flyer on Peoples-Jones is fine, especially since he adds more wide receiver depth to a position that's already talented. People-Jones can play multiple positions at wideout and special teams, having returned his fair share of punts and kicks. Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson have utilized the most out of players in their offense -- and this should be no different.

Browns: C

Peoples-Jones just fell out of favor in Cleveland this year, falling behind Elijah Moore on the depth chart. His deal should open up more targets for David Bell, but the Browns took away a pass catcher on a pass offense that's already ranked 30th in the league. With all the injuries at quarterback and running back, perhaps it was wise to just move on from Peoples-Jones -- who is a free agent at the end of the year anyway.