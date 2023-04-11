The Atlanta Falcons are acquiring some help in the secondary, as they have agreed to trade a fifth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for former first-round pick cornerback Jeff Okudah, per ESPN. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed this report. After three seasons in the Motor City, Okudah gets a fresh start.

The Ohio State product was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's coming off of his best NFL season, as he recorded 73 combined tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, in 15 games played. Okudah has played in just 25 career games over three years. He played in just one contest in 2021, as he ruptured his Achilles tendon in the season opener.

It's no surprise that Okudah is being traded away, as the writing on the wall became more legible over the course of the offseason. The Lions put an emphasis on the secondary in free agency, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton to a three-year deal, former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a one-year deal and former Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to a one-year deal. While Okudah has two more years remaining on his rookie deal, Detroit is cutting ties.

