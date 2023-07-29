Running back Frank Gore has signed with an NFL team, but this time as a member of the front office. The San Francisco 49ers hired the five-time Pro Bowler to their front office staff in an advisory role, according to ESPN.

Malki Kawa, CEO of First Round Management, tweeted a photo of Gore signing his contract with the team, writing, "Congrats to my brother frank gore on taking a job with the 49ers front office. He was the first person to tell me I should become an agent almost 20yrs ago."

The caption on the photo said, "Congrats [Gore], if people only knew what they said about you when we were kids, they would understand the pride I'm feeling right now."

Gore was a member of the 49ers from 2005 to 2014, making all five Pro Bowls during his time in San Francisco. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2006.

He played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2015 to 2017, the Miami Dolphins in 2018, the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and finally, the New York Jets in 2020, before ending his playing career.

During his career, he had 16,000 rushing yards (third-most all time), 81 rushing touchdowns, 484 receptions, 3,985 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns.