LOOK: Crazy ending of Chiefs-Raiders leaves NFL players and Twitter in total shock
This might go down as the best ending of the 2017 season
"Just win, baby"
If there's one game in recent Raiders history that perfectly defines Al Davis' famous motto, it's what Oakland did to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. During a wild 31-30 win that saw Oakland run three plays with no time left on the clock, the Raiders pulled out a stunning win after Derek Carr connected with Michael Crabtree on a 2-yard touchdown pass with no time running.
The touchdown capped an improbable final minute that you had to see to believe, and even the people who saw it had a hard time believing it (You can read about the ending by clicking here).
After the Raiders pulled off the win, Twitter went from its usual snarky self to completely stunned.
Buffalo Wild Wings commercial? That actually seems completely believable.
The guy below used "insane" to describe the game, which seems pretty accurate.
This guy might be processing for awhile.
Hopefully there's not an uptick in hospital arrivals around Oakland on Friday.
For most people though, it was just a crazy ending that they couldn't believe.
Even NFL players thought the game was crazy. Tyler Lockett, Jarius Byrd, Jarvis Landry and Jeremy Maclin were all impressed by the Raiders win.
For a inside look at the Raiders' wild win, be sure to click here and check out our takeaways from the game.
