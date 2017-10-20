LOOK: Crazy ending of Chiefs-Raiders leaves NFL players and Twitter in total shock

"Just win, baby"

If there's one game in recent Raiders history that perfectly defines Al Davis' famous motto, it's what Oakland did to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. During a wild 31-30 win that saw Oakland run three plays with no time left on the clock, the Raiders pulled out a stunning win after Derek Carr connected with Michael Crabtree on a 2-yard touchdown pass with no time running.

The touchdown capped an improbable final minute that you had to see to believe, and even the people who saw it had a hard time believing it (You can read about the ending by clicking here).

After the Raiders pulled off the win, Twitter went from its usual snarky self to completely stunned.

Was this Thursday night football game ending a real life Buffalo Wild Wings commercial?? @RAIDERS @Chiefs — Justin Allegri (@JustinAllegri) October 20, 2017

Buffalo Wild Wings commercial? That actually seems completely believable.

The guy below used "insane" to describe the game, which seems pretty accurate.

This has probably been the most crazy and insane ending to a football game I've ever seen. Absolutely wild. #KCvsOAK #Raiders — Nick Davis (@NickEDavis) October 20, 2017

This guy might be processing for awhile.

Still trying to process the ending of this Raiders-Chiefs game. Incredible win for the Silver & Black. — Jason Barrett (@sportsradiopd) October 20, 2017

Hopefully there's not an uptick in hospital arrivals around Oakland on Friday.

Wow! If I was a Raiders fan I would've had five heart attacks in the last minute! Haha What an ending. #TNF — Rich Davis (@richdavis) October 20, 2017

For most people though, it was just a crazy ending that they couldn't believe.

This Chiefs/Raiders game is the craziest ending to a football game I've ever seen — Wade Harris (@WadeHarris8) October 20, 2017

I’ve never seen crazier ending to a game than this Chiefs and Raiders game — Donny Porcaro (@THEitalianD) October 20, 2017

This Chiefs Raiders ending is nuts — Larry Legend (@Stb50) October 20, 2017

Even NFL players thought the game was crazy. Tyler Lockett, Jarius Byrd, Jarvis Landry and Jeremy Maclin were all impressed by the Raiders win.

This game is crazy!!!! — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) October 20, 2017

That game was crazy! — jairus byrd (@jairusbyrd) October 20, 2017

Derrick Carr — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) October 20, 2017

Wow...gotta love football! — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) October 20, 2017

