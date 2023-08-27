Ezekiel Elliott might be gone, but he hasn't been forgotten by Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback arrived for Dallas' preseason finale against the Raiders rocking an Elliott Ohio State jersey. Prescott and Elliott were teammates for seven years before Elliott was released by the Cowboys this past offseason.

Prescott and Elliott took the NFL by storm in 2016, their rookie seasons. Prescott was named to the Pro Bowl after throwing 23 touchdowns and four picks. Elliott was tabbed as an All-Pro after winning his first two two career rushing titles. The success of both players led the Cowboys to a 13-3 regular season.

The duo continued to have success over the next several years; they helped lead Dallas to a rare playoff win in 2018 and two more playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022. But while Prescott continued to be part of the Cowboys' longterm plans, Elliott was deemed expendable with the emergence of Tony Pollard. He was waived and ultimately signed by the Patriots, where he will look to complement starter Rhamondre Stevenson.

They might not be teammates anymore, but, based on Prescott's gesture on Saturday night, it's clear that Prescott and Elliott continue to be in each other's corners.