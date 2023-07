The long-awaited Philadelphia Eagles "Kelly Green" jerseys are officially back. The Eagles previously announced the jerseys will make their anticipated return on July 31, but unveiled the uniforms two days early on social media.

The poster involved Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Brandon Graham -- wearing the uniforms made popular by Randall Cunningham, Reggie White and Seth Joyner in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The Eagles also have an alternate logo, which is actually a throwback to that era. The "Kelly Green" Eagles logo used from 1987 to 1995 is white.

The jerseys will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. ET. on July 31.

The images of the "Kelly Green" jerseys leaked earlier Saturday, as the Eagles followed the jerseys worn from 1985-1994 (the 1995 jerseys had a smaller black outline where the numbers are).

The silver pants will also be worn by the franchise for the first time since the 1995 season. The players will also wear the white socks with the twin color "Kelly Green" stripes, another staple of the uniforms.

The Eagles unveiled a teaser video on the "Kelly Green" jerseys earlier this week, announcing the date of the unveiling.

The "Kelly Green" throwbacks the Eagles will use are from the Randall Cunningham era -- the team's home uniform from 1985 to 1995. The Eagles wore a "Kelly Green" jersey with gray pants, which were a staple of the uniform for several decades.

The "Kelly Green" uniforms were worn by the Eagles until 1996, when Lurie switched the team colors to the current "midnight green" used for the past 26 years. "Kelly Green" only returned once since team switched uniform colors, in Week 1 of the 2010 season when the Eagles celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1960 NFL Championship team.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has been anticipating bringing back the "Kelly Green" jerseys for some time. The weeks the jerseys will be worn in 2023 will be announced at a later date.