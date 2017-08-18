LOOK: LeSean McCoy buys nearly $3,000 worth of cheesesteaks for Bills players

If you visit Philadelphia and don't eat a cheesesteak, it's almost like you didn't even actually visit the city. Former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy is clearly very aware of this, so he decided to hook up his entire team with cheesesteaks after the Bills played in Philly on Thursday.

For McCoy, that meant purchasing a total of 200 cheesesteaks from a restaurant called Chickie's and Pete's, and then handing them out to his teammates after their 20-16 loss to the Eagles.

LeSean McCoy ordered 200 cheesesteaks & crab fries from Chickies & Pete's for his Buffalo Bills teammates to eat after tonight's Eagles GM pic.twitter.com/jKVLRmwmWT — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 17, 2017

Also, because McCoy is a nice guy, the Bills running back purchased a side of crab fries for everyone on the team.

The 200 Cheesesteaks & Crab Fries LeSean McCoy ordered from Chickies & Pete's is delivered to the Bills Locker room to eat after Eagles GM pic.twitter.com/k791aLucdY — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 18, 2017

Buying enough food to feed an entire football isn't cheap. Although it's not clear how much McCoy paid for his 200 cheesesteaks and 200 orders of crab fries, we do know what the menu price is for each item.

According to the Chickie's and Pete's website, a standard cheesesteak goes for $8.95, while an order of crab fries sells for $5.95. That's $14.90 for both, which comes out to exactly $2,980 for 200 meals.

Postgame cheesesteaks for the entire team provided by LeSean McCoy. 😋 #BUFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/zvmw05MWHi — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 18, 2017

The Bills' game against the Eagles marked only the second time that McCoy has played in Philly since being traded to the Bills before the start of the 2015 season. McCoy's teammates are probably going to ask the NFL to start scheduling a preseason game in Philly every year for the rest of time if it means free cheesesteaks.

Anyway, I'm not sure how the food got to the stadium, but if it was a delivery guy who had to take care of getting the 200 sandwiches to Lincoln Financial Field, let's hope McCoy tipped him more than 20 cents.