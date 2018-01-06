LOOK: Marcus Mariota makes playoff history by throwing a TD pass to himself

There's a good chance that Marcus Mariota is going to remember his first career playoff touchdown pass for the rest of his life and that's mainly because he threw it to himself.

In what might go down as one of the craziest plays in postseason history, the Titans quarterback threw a touchdown pass to himself during the third quarterback of Tennessee's wild-card game against the Chiefs.

If you're wondering how that's even possible, we have some video that will explain everything.

On a third-and-goal play from the Chiefs' 6-yard line, Mariota dropped back to pass, but couldn't find an open receiver. As Mariota started to scramble to his left, he thought he saw an open receiver, so he thew a laser into the end zone. Only the ball never made it to the end zone because it got batted down by Darrelle Revis and that's when things got crazy.

Revis didn't actually bat the ball to the ground, instead, the batted pass went directly into the hands of Mariota, who took the catch into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown.

Not only was that the first touchdown pass of Mariota's career, but it was also his first touchdown catch, and yes, it goes in the scorebook as both.

Thanks to the unique scoring, Mariota made NFL history by becoming the first player to have both a receiving touchdown and a throwing touchdown in a playoff game. The throw/catch was huge for the Titans because it cut the Chiefs' lead to 21-10.

