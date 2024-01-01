The Los Angeles Rams' 26-25 Week 17 victory over the New York Giants, which eventually clinched them a playoff spot, was a narrow and hard-fought one as visiting Los Angeles withstood the challenge of the inhabitants of the Meadowlands. And a microcosm of that took place in the grandstands, as the mother of Rams running back Kyren Williams had to make sure she secured a touchdown ball from her son.

After Williams scored his third touchdown of the day to put the Rams up 26-19 in the fourth quarter, he attempted to hand the ball to his mother, Taryn, in the stands -- but an overzealous Giants fan attempted to wrestle the ball away. The two tussled for the football -- with Kyren himself sizing up the situation and trying to get the Giants fan to shoo -- but Taryn ended up winning the battle and securing the football, much to the delight of former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez on the Fox Sports broadcast.

"One-on-one matchup right here, looks like the Giants fan has it -- and that's a dip and rip, you see that?" Sanchez said on the call. "She used her momentum, got into his body, real tight and then yanked it out."

On a day in which quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams' vaunted passing attack had issues handling an aggressive Giants defense, Williams' three touchdowns wound up making the difference as L.A. withstood a ferocious fight from Big Blue, securing the win after Giants kicker Mason Crosby missed a 54-yard field goal in the closing seconds. The Rams would clinch a playoff spot later in the evening after the Pittsburgh Steelers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks.