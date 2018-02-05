LOOK: The Eagles just won the Super Bowl and Will Smith, Twitter are freaking out

The NFC East just lost a meme. The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions, and up is down, down is up, and fans are ecstatic. It was an absolute barnburner that was highlighted by some outstanding playcalling from head coach Doug Pederson, and in a Super Bowl where a lot of people felt that no matter who won, everybody lost, at least one fan base is thrilled with the result.

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!! A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:44pm PST

Just watched the Eagles win a Super Bowl in a bar full of cheering Steelers fans, if you need more evidence that the world might be ending. — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) February 5, 2018

Doug Pederson did in two years what Andy Reid couldn’t do in 14. Congratulations, Philadelphia! — Dave Richard (@daverichard) February 5, 2018

I liked life better when the Giants were the only team to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) February 5, 2018

#Eagles first NFL championship since 1960.#Browns now own the 6th longest NFL title drought (1964).



Cardinals (1947), Lions (1957), Vikings (never/founded 1960), Titans/Oilers (never/founded 1960) & Chargers (never/founded 1960) — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) February 5, 2018

Nick Foles should just retire right now. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) February 5, 2018

Congrats, Eagles fans. Don't let Budweiser skip out on that beer bet. #SuperBowl — Denny Burkholder (@DennyBurkholder) February 5, 2018

My man Howie Long getting to celebrate his son Chris winning another Super Bowl... absolutely amazing! — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 5, 2018

The @Eagles proved that there can only be one Lord of the Ring. And he does not share power. pic.twitter.com/TrLtWUMa7X — Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 5, 2018

Every member of the Eagles will come down with the flu by kissing the Lombardi trophy..... — Dan Cole (@CommonManKFAN) February 5, 2018

Philly, they're bringing the Lombardi home.



A look at the reaction from fans after the game-clinching fumble. pic.twitter.com/VvMU7eyPKm — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 5, 2018

The Eagles spent the entire season as underdogs, and now they've come full circle. When the Patriots faced a potential dynasty in the Rams in 2001, they managed to pull off a miracle win. Against all odds, the Eagles were able to do something similar. It was a huge win for a city that felt disrespected all season. Now check on your Cowboys and Redskins friends to make sure they're OK. The Giants will be fine, they're co-winners with the best commercial of the night.

And to the cops of Philadelphia, go grease up those poles.