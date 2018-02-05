WATCH: Eli Manning and Odell Beckham's 'Dirty Dancing' ad just won the Super Bowl

The Giants aren't playing in the Super Bowl, but they might have just won it nonetheless. Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. and Landon Collins teamed up to show us why celebrations matter. Manning showed off his best Patrick Swayze dancing skills, and Beckham Jr. did a fantastic Jennifer Grey as Baby impersonation, as the Giants began to prepare for the 2018 season with a little "Dirty Dancing" homage.

For thirty teams, Super Bowl isn’t the end of the season – it’s the start of next season. Watch Eli, @OBJ_3, @TheHumble_21 and the @Giants O-line put in the work in our #SBLII commercial. pic.twitter.com/QP6UducMYa — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018

Twitter, of course, loved the ad, and it took attention away from the game in the best possible way.

The New York Giants went 3-13 this year but won on #SuperBowl night with that commercial. — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) February 5, 2018

I can’t believe why I just saw pic.twitter.com/LvtKOUSod6 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 5, 2018

Even Eagles fans were cheering for Odell and Eli. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) February 5, 2018

That Giants NFL commercial counts as a ring! — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) February 5, 2018

Super Bowl LII might have a new champion, and it isn't the Eagles or the Patriots. It's funny that on the NFL's biggest stage, it managed to steal the show from its advertisers. Move over Tide (and your pods), there's a new Ad Bowl winner.

This defies rivalries, it's bigger than any Lombardi. Eli and Odell having the time of their lives are now, officially, everything.

Just an Eli looking for his Odell — Nick Kershner (@OpTicMaNiaC) February 5, 2018

The Eli Manning/Odell Beckam commercial brought fans in Minneapolis to their feet.#SuperBowlhttps://t.co/7J9WI0mipc — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 5, 2018

Odell and Eli. Graceful. 🕺🏻 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 5, 2018

Eli is the best. Those were the Giants actual olinemen btw. Odell, Landon, all well done. — John Schmeelk (@Schmeelk) February 5, 2018

The dance captain of Hamilton choreographed this amazing NFL Dirty Dancing commercial and its the only commercial I truly appreciate tonight 🙌🏻 — Humans Of Broadway (@BroadwayHumans) February 5, 2018

The Giants have to be Super Bowl favorites for 2018. Ben McAdoo doesn't know what he was missing, and Pat Shurmur's playbook should include a whole lot dancing.

