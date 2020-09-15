Rashaan Evans had a pretty early night during the Titans' game against the Broncos on ''Monday Night Football.'' Evans, a starting linebacker on Tennessee's defense, was ejected after punching Broncos tight end Jake Butt. The ejection took place during the first half of Monday night's game.

Evans' ejection was part of the Titans' rough start, as Tennessee trailed 7-0 following Drew Lock's nine-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant. Lock completed six of his first seven attempts, while his counterpart, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, completed just four of his first nine attempts. Derrick Henry, last year's rushing champion, rushed for just 29 yards on seven attempts during the first quarter. Tennessee did tie the score following Ryan Tannehill's second quarter touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt. The score was set up by Melvin Gordon's fumble deep in Broncos territory.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, Evans started in seven games as a rookie before becoming a full-time starter in 2019. Last season, Evans recorded 111 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Titans, who clinched the AFC's final playoff spot before upsetting the Patriots and Ravens in the playoffs. He also returned a fumble 53 yards for a score.