Few NFL players have had the longevity of Tom Brady, who is still rolling along in his 23rd season. Brady has created quite the legacy for himself, and he has released a T-shirt to commemorate that.

Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Brady was seen warming up a shirt that featured his high school photo with the caption, "Greatness Lasts Forever."

Just a couple of days later, Brady's apparel brand put the shirts on sale with Brady himself announcing the drop with a video on his Twitter account.

Unfortunately for Brady and the Bucs, they struggled in a 14-12 loss to the Packers in Week 3. In his postgame press conference, Brady said the team made too many mistakes to win the game, but noted they are still in good shape with 14 games remaining on the schedule.

"I think you'd always rather play with the guys who are the top players on your team, but they're not playing with a lot of their top guys either," Brady said in his postgame press conference. "The guys went in there, and we fought hard. Just too many mistakes, even if it looked to me like we had the chance to make a lot of plays, and we didn't. ... Some of the guys did a great job with their opportunity, and we just gotta keep doing it.

"We're 2-1. There's a lot of football left. Just gotta keep working at it. Doesn't get any easier next week going up against the Chiefs, but no one feels sorry for us, nor should we. Just gotta go back to work."

Through Week 3, Brady has completed 65 percent of his passes for 673 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.