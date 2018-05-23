Twitter reacts to NFL's new policy requiring players to 'respect' national anthem

The NFL may have intended for its Wednesday announcement of a new national anthem policy to appease both sides of a long-politically charged debate or at least slip quietly into the midweek news cycle, but that didn't happen in the slightest on social media.

While most team owners, save for the San Francisco 49ers' Jed York and the several who accompanied NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to Wednesday's press conference revealing the policy, have kept quiet about the rule changes, many fans, reporters and former players have not.

The policy announcement, which comes just a day after the NFL finalized a $90-million social activism pact that stemmed from player protests in 2017, requires that players now stand and "show respect" during the singing or playing of pregame national anthems -- or stay off the field so as not to incur a league-imposed fine for their team. And the opinions on everything from its timing and implementation to its reasoning and effectiveness are divided, with one team chairman, the New York Jets' Christopher Johnson, already offering to pay for any fines his players receive.

Here's a roundup of all the top tweets on the NFL's new policy:

For former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels, who echoed many of the same thoughts shared by the dozens of players who peacefully protested in 2017, the problems with the new rules are aplenty.

The answer to this kneeling issue is to leave teams in the locker room. We were always in the locker room during the anthem before 2009 with the exception of a MNF game the week after 9/11 in Green Bay.

Nobody had an issue that they weren’t out on the field for it before 2009. — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) May 23, 2018

I hope the NFL decides to completely stop all concession stand sales during the anthem as well. We wouldn’t want people buying a $10 beer and an $8 hot dog during our sacred anthem.

All TV camera crews must stop filming and direct attention at the flag too.

Just seems fair. — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) May 23, 2018

I love America. I appreciate the sacrifices men and women have made, and continue to make, for me and my family’s safety. Our military is what protects our democracy, our ideals, and our constitution.

Peaceful protests are extremely important for us to remain a free country. — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) May 23, 2018

Is there some sort of rule book on all the exact details of what we as Americans are supposed to do during the anthem? I’d like to know so I can follow all of these rules and not be disrespectful to anybody.

I’m guessing I have to toss my Stars and Stripes swim trunks too. — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) May 23, 2018

Author Dan Wetzel -- and others -- agreed on the front of many fans outright ignoring the anthem at stadiums.

Considering the number of fans I see checking their phone, drinking beers or heading off to the bathroom during the anthem, I continue to find this entire topic strange. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) May 23, 2018

If players must stand for the anthem, fans in the stadium must be held to the same standard. No running for food or beer. No chatting with your BFF.



I’m sure most, having voiced their opinions about the players so loud and patriotically, would have no problem abiding. — mike sb (@Mike__SB) May 23, 2018

NFL should also fine any member of the crowd who doesn't stand for the Flag and Anthem. The NFL should fine any person who doesn't come to an NFL game to stand for the Flag and Anthem. If you own a football you must come to the Stand. Flag. Anthem. Freedom is Penalty. Papa Johns. — Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) May 23, 2018

Others agreed with Rosenfels' point about the NFL, in 2009, making it a requirement for players to be on the field for the anthem in the first place, suggesting that people who say, "Protest on your own time," probably don't go to work where patriotism is enforced.

Name a single corporate employer in America that makes you stand for the national anthem when you come to work every day? — Daniel Jenkins (@dtjenkins1222) May 23, 2018

NBC News' Chuck Todd opined that the NFL's policy actually makes some sense from a business standpoint, perhaps because the owners want nothing more than to, as Arizona Cardinals president Steve Keim put it on Wednesday, "get back to football." But he also suggested it comes off as another public misstep for a league trying to retain its fans (and money) and side with its players.

While new NFL anthem policy makes sense from business & Trump PR perspective and is certainly within league’s rights, there’s just something that feels unAmerican about forcing folks to abide what is, well, the league’s own politics. Feels like a band aid that won’t stick. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) May 23, 2018

CBS Sports' Danny Kanell took an alternative approach and suggested a similar policy has worked well for the NBA.

Just a reminder that the NBA has a policy in place that REQUIRES players to stand for the anthem and they have taken zero criticism for it — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) May 23, 2018

As others have pointed out, though, in many eyes, the NFL hasn't shown itself to be nearly as progressive in supporting player causes as the NBA, and basketball's anthem policy was reportedly also the product of a collective bargaining agreement -- not a decision made without the consent of the players association.

The nba also allows for other forms of protest, like wearing t-shirts, writing on shoes. The NFL only allows players to do a shoe cause once a season. And based on Art Rooney’s comments they want everything to be limited not just standing. — Ryan Hurst (@Ryan_JHurst) May 23, 2018

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, for one, is a fan of the policy. And that's no surprise considering his counterpart, President Donald Trump, has long been the nation's leading voice against peaceful pregame protests, sending plenty of tweets himself and first suggesting in September 2017 that NFL owners should cut "son of a (explicit)" players who use the anthem as a platform for promoting equality.

Intentional or not, PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor -- and others -- said the policy gives Trump and Pence exactly what they've been wanting since staging their own protests over players' protests, all while upstaging some of the words of the national anthem.

To be clear, the NFL is publicly siding with President Trump by requiring players to now stand during the national anthem and stop protesting police brutality. The president has said players should stand because they are not being patriotic. Pres Trump has now gotten his way. https://t.co/eK2hoteG8e — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 23, 2018

Our anthem says we're "the land of the free and the home of the brave." Freedom & bravery took a big hit today. All who love our country & our freedoms should reject the #NFL owners' shameful targeting of protesting players--and their spineless caving to #Trump's pressure. — EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) May 23, 2018

The Philadelphia Daily News' Les Bowen, Quartz reporter Tim Fernholz and former NFL player Domonique Foxworth thought the NFL may have been better off avoiding any kind of announcement or rule change whatsoever since its own social activism deal -- and a decreasing number of protesters -- seemed to be bringing the issue to its own resolution.

I kinda thought that was where we were headed, until the NFL decided it needed a rule to stop something that was winding down on its own. https://t.co/aOxvCZmtn9 — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) May 23, 2018

amazing that the NFL has managed to extend and amplify this anthem controversy when silence would have allowed it to drift away, as it did at the end of last season — Tim Fernholz (@TimFernholz) May 23, 2018

Almost two years later, and the NFL still has no idea how to handle anthem demonstrations. @Foxworth24 with some thoughts: pic.twitter.com/buFeUVr9Nm — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 23, 2018

Others, like SportsNet New York's Taylor Rooks, Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith, said the new policy has merely reignited a false perception about the protests, which began in 2016 with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee to call attention to police brutality and racial injustice, painting players as "unpatriotic" rather than hungry for social progress.

The new anthem policy states that players "shall stand and show respect for the flag and anthem." Issue with this: it implies that those that kneeled weren't respecting the flag. Furthering the false idea that the protests were about the flag. The protests are about injustice. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) May 23, 2018

The notion that players are disrespecting the flag by demonstrating their belief that this country is not living up to the cherished ideals the flag represents is purely an invention of those who are willfully trampling those ideals on a daily basis. https://t.co/QsvcB8BLIo — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) May 23, 2018

“Appropriate respect for flag and anthem” implies that guys were being disrespectful towards it. Which is an opinion. Most people who believe that ignore the responses from the players and more importantly why men chose to protest. https://t.co/j7nyw2Lkai — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 23, 2018

Poorly executed or not, the National Review's Dan McLaughlin still thinks the NFL was within its rights to enact such a policy.

Political protests by players on their own platforms are none of the NFL's business. But squelching anthem protests *on the field during a league-sanctioned activity* is the NFL's business for the same reason baseball punished Yuli Gurriel for in-game, on-camera gestures. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 23, 2018

Others, going beyond the fact that the NFL mandated player appearances during the anthem in 2009, simply believe the league has acted out of fear of angering too many fans.