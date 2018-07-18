Madden 19: Antonio Brown lands on newest Madden cover, business remains booming
The Steelers wide receiver is on the cover of Madden 19
Business is booming for Antonio Brown, who has morphed from a sixth-round pick out of Central Michigan into the undisputed Best Receiver in Football over the past few years. The Steelers wide receiver picked up another honor on Wednesday, as it was announced by EA Sports that he would grace the cover of Madden 19.
Brown, one of just seven players to be part of the inaugural 99 Club for this year's version of the popular video game, is pictured on the cover, flashing his trademark ear-to-ear smile.
Love talking Madden ratings? Check out Will Brinson's interview with EA Sports Ben Haumiller on the Pick Six Podcast, CBS Sports' daily NFL podcast.
"I was extremely excited to know that I'd be joining some elite company on the cover," Brown told Bill Reiter on CBS Sports HQ's Reiter's Block during an interview that will air at 4 p.m. ET. "Growing up as a kid, you know when it's summertime, you're looking forward to getting the Madden game and playing with your friends. To be on the cover, in everyone's household, is something I'm extremely excited about."
The receiver also acknowledged that business is, in fact, booming.
"Not only is business booming for me, but to know that I'm one of the great players around the NFL, to be on the cover, is extremely an honor," Brown said.
By my count, Brown is just the third wide receiver in the history of the game to land on the cover. He joins Calvin Johnson (Madden 13, somehow the first wideout to grace the game) and Odell Beckham Jr. (Madden 16). Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (Madden 17) is the only other pass catcher on the cover.
Brown's appearance keeps the streak going for AFC teams, as he's the third-straight player from the conference to appear on the cover, following in the footsteps of Gronk and Tom Brady (Madden 18).
Previously it was revealed that Terrell Owens, who is not going to show up for the Hall of Fame induction, would be on the HOF version of the game in a Cowboys uniform.
Unfortunately for all of us, newly-minted reality TV star Jay Cutler isn't available in the game, however.
