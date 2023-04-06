Quarterback Marcus Mariota is now on his fourth team since 2019 after signing with the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. He is going from entering the offseason as the starter on the Atlanta Falcons to backing up last year's MVP candidate quarterback Jalen Hurts. Despite no longer starting, Mariota is ready to embrace his new role.

The former No. 2 overall pick is excited to bring what he knows to the Eagles' quarterback room and says he has been through it all in the NFL. Mariota, who is five years older than Hurts and has been in the league longer, wants to use his experience to help the team.

"I'm at a point in my career where I've experienced everything," the 29-year-old said (via NFL.com). "I've been the guy, I've been the scout team guy, I've been released. So through all those different situations and scenarios, I've gathered a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge. I'm at a point in my career where I just want to enjoy the game. I want to have fun doing it. The scheme is very exciting for me, and the fact of the matter is, I feel like I can help Jalen. If we can make Jalen a better player, this team is going to be better."

What mattered to Mariota this offseason was finding a team he believed could make a playoff run. Given the Eagles' results last season -- reaching Super Bowl LVII and nearly winning it -- Mariota felt great about signing with Philly.

"To be part of a team that was a play away from winning the Super Bowl was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," he said. "I'm very excited to be in this quarterback room. I think it's important that you have a strong quarterback room. Like I said, I'm going to do whatever I can to help [Hurts] out."

The Eagles also feel confident in having Mariota ready to go in case Hurts gets hurt. His style of play and experience fits well with what Philadelphia's already established with Hurts.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said it is Mariota's threat in the air and on the ground that makes him a good fit on an offense planned around Hurts, who has the same skill set. Roseman said Mariota is a good replacement in case Hurts "caught a cold or something, and he had to play."

Mariota started 13 games for the Falcons last season before he was benched and then underwent knee surgery. Considering how his 2022 season went, a backup job is not a shocking role for him to land. In 2022, Mariota went 5-8 as a starter with a 61.3 completion percentage, 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Mariota was a backup before, as QB2 on the Las Vegas Raiders behind Derek Carr. Before that, he was with the Tennessee Titans for five years. There he played in two playoff games as a starter, going 1-1.