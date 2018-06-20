Matt Forte says he wasn't joking when he asked the Bears for a coaching job on Twitter
The former Bears running back wants in on Matt Nagy's staff
Matt Forte is one of the best running backs in Chicago Bears history. Now, he wants to help the next generation of Bears players by taking on a new role with the team.
It started, as most things do in this day and age, with a tweet. On June 13, Forte tweeted at the Bears to ask them for a coaching job after he saw the news that DeMarcus Ware was joining the Broncos as a part-time pass-rushing consultant.
Broncos are hiring former LB DeMarcus Ware as a pass-rush consultant on a part-time basis, per source. Ware will work a few days a week, a few times a month, trying to help improve Denver’s pass rushers.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2018
@ChicagoBears yo I’m available.... vision, route running, pass protection etc. 🤷🏾♂️ (shooters shoot) lol https://t.co/ER5FKQnEq3— Matt Forte (@MattForte22) June 13, 2018
Coach forte??🤔🤔— jimmay (@_Jimmyhemp) June 13, 2018
Has a nice ring to it— Matt Forte (@MattForte22) June 13, 2018
Most assumed that Forte was joking. He was not.
When our friends over at 247Sports wrote about his tweet, Forte interrupted them to clarify that he was being totally serious.
Matt Forte jokingly asks the Bears for a job on Twitter https://t.co/oua2pWMCop via @247sports— Bigg Papa The Don (@biggpapi13) June 19, 2018
I wasn’t joking https://t.co/byQ6aFTXBh— Matt Forte (@MattForte22) June 20, 2018
Forte's resume speaks for itself. With the Bears from 2008-15, Forte totaled 12,718 yards and 64 touchdowns from scrimmage before spending the final two years of his career with the Jets. He was one of the most versatile and consistent running backs during the peak of his career. In Bears franchise history, he ranks second all-time in rushing yards behind only Walter Payton and seventh all-time in receiving yards.
The Bears have, however, found a way to replace Forte. In 2016, they drafted Jordan Howard in the fifth round. Only Ezekiel Elliott and Le'Veon Bell have rushed for more yards than Howard over the past two seasons. Then in 2017 they used a fourth-round pick on the smaller and shiftier Tarik Cohen. In Cohen's rookie year, he racked up 723 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage.
So, if Forte does manage to land a position on new coach Matt Nagy's staff, he'll have a ton of toys to play with.
