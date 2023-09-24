Matt Ryan hasn't played since last season with the Colts, but he hasn't necessarily hung up his cleats for good. On Sunday, Ryan confirmed to CBS Sports that his agent had contacted the Jets.

Carson Wentz also recently reached out to the Jets about joining the roster at quarterback, per Fox Sports. The Jets told Wentz they remain committed to Zach Wilson. It's not known if Wentz is would be willing to accept a backup role.

As for Ryan, he said "I love what I'm doing" in his current role at CBS Sports. Ryan is on the call Sunday for the Bills-Commanders game on CBS Sports, alongside Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber and AJ Ross – his broadcast partners on the network this season.

CBS Sports lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the Jets remain committed to Wilson, for now, and have not been reaching out to the starting-caliber veteran quarterbacks.

Wentz wants to get back to playing in the NFL, as its well known per his social media posts in recent months.

The Jets may be Wentz's last opportunity to start in the NFL, but those days may have passed him by. Wentz completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,755 yards last year with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions (80.2 rating) for the Washington Commanders, getting benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell. The Commanders were the third different team Wentz has started for over the last three seasons.

Ryan spent 14 years with the Falcons, leading them to a Super Bowl, and was named league MVP in 2016. He joined the Colts for the 2022 season.

Prior to his stint with the Commanders, Wentz was with the Colts for the 2021 season where he produced lackluster results, including a Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that ousted Indianapolis from playoff contention and ultimately sparked the end of his short tenure with the franchise.

Wentz initially entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles and was a finalist for league MVP in 2017 before suffering a torn ACL in Week 14. That season, backup Nick Foles would lead the organization to its first Super Bowl title while Wentz was on injured reserve. Injuries to Wentz's back and head have helped derail his career in the ensuing years.

For his career, Wentz is 46-45-1 as a starter, while completing 62.6% of his passes and having an 89.3 passer rating. Wentz is still just 30 years old, yet is having trouble landing with an NFL team.

Wentz has previously said he's willing to accept his role as a backup quarterback, but the Jets have a starting opportunity in the midst of Wilson's struggles. The Jets will continue to ride with Wilson.