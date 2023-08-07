Carson Wentz has started in Week 1 for three different teams in the last three seasons, which is probably a good indicator why the former No. 2 overall pick is still a free agent entering the preseason. Still looking for his next opportunity, Wentz posted an intriguing photo on social media of himself working out.

Wentz was wearing a Philadelphia Eagles helmet, Washington Commanders practice jersey, and Indianapolis Colts shorts -- all the NFL teams he played for. Whether Wentz is using that as a resume for a job opportunity is certainly interesting.

Wentz is the best quarterback in a market that's significantly dried up. He completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,755 yards last year with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions (80.2 passer rating), getting benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell.

Before his stint with the Commanders, Wentz was with the Colts for the 2021 season where he produced lackluster results, including a Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that ousted Indy from playoff contention and ultimately sparked the end of his short tenure with the franchise. Wentz initially entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick of the Eagles and was a finalist for league MVP in 2017 before suffering a torn ACL in Week 14. That season, backup Nick Foles would lead the organization to its first Super Bowl title while Wentz was on injured reserve. Injuries to Wentz's back and head have helped derail his career in the ensuing years.

For his career, Wentz is 46-45-1 as a starter, while completing 62.6% of his passes and having an 89.3 passer rating. Wentz is still just 30 years old, yet is having trouble landing with an NFL team.

Wentz has said he's willing to accept a role as a backup. Those are the only slots available at this point. He has been working with Jon Gruden in hopes of getting back to the NFL.