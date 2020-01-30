Melvin Gordon free agency: Star running back wants to stay with Chargers, 'Hopefully I'm here'

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is not under contract for the upcoming 2020 season, and he hopes that he can re-up with the team that drafted him No. 15 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft before March rolls around. Gordon wanted a lucrative long-term extension before he took the field with the Chargers in 2019, and tried to orchestrate a holdout for a new contract. In short, it was an utter failure. The Chargers never caved to his contract demands, and while they tried to trade Gordon upon his request, there never really was much of a market for him.

Gordon returned in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos and played the remaining 12 games of the regular season while the Chargers finished in last place in the AFC West with a 5-11 record. Gordon ended up rushing for 612 yards and eight touchdowns on 162 carries and recorded just one 100-yard game. Austin Ekeler shined as the No. 1 back in Gordon's absence and recorded 490 total yards and six touchdowns on 80 touches in the first four games of the season. It certainly didn't help Gordon's case for a new lucrative deal, but the 26-year-old running back still hopes the Chargers opt to re-sign him before the new league year

"Hopefully I'm here," said Gordon, during an appearance on PFT Live. "Hopefully I don't have to wait until March to know where I'm gonna be playing."

"I got a lot of guys that I'm close to and I would love to be close to them holding that Lombardi trophy. Hopefully it's here in L.A."

Gordon was also asked what he learned from his holdout, and while the two-time Pro Bowl running back wants to remain with the Chargers, his answer indicated that he wasn't so sure a deal would get done.

"When it comes to business, you have to take your emotions out of it," Gordon said. "It's not about if you deserve to be here or not. I've talked to (Chargers general manager Tom Telesco) plenty of times, he tells me 'you deserve to get paid' but sometimes it just might not be the right situation."

In 67 career games, Gordon has rushed for 4,240 yards and 36 touchdowns. If the Chargers and Gordon fail to agree to terms on an extension, he should be one of the top free agent running backs in this class.

"I'm definitely confident," Gordon told CBS Sports HQ when asked how he felt entering free agency. "Been training, still been getting after it. Just want to stay ready and prepared. You know, it was a long offseason last year for me -- too long to be honest. But it's part of the game."