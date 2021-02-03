As always, Super Bowl prop bets are at the center of the conversation in advance of the big game. In 2021, the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers matchup is no different and, in addition to the focus on Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, skill position players are of great importance. Mike Evans props are among the most interesting Super Bowl LV prop bets. The physical, talented pass-catcher is a dynamic playmaker in Tampa Bay's explosive offense, and Evans could be an X-factor in the 2021 Super Bowl.

When examining Mike Evans prop bets, there are all kinds of NFL odds to consider. William Hill Sportsbook lists Evans' over-under for receptions at 4.5. From there, he is listed with an over-under of 62.5 receiving yards in Super Bowl LV. Wagering options are also available on how long his first reception will go for and much more.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Mike Evans props from William Hill.

Top Mike Evans prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Mike Evans scores a touchdown at any point against the Chiefs. William Hill SportsBook is offering +120 odds on Evans to score at any point and his recent history backs up the model's forecast. Evans is a tremendous red zone threat for Tampa Bay, utilizing his 6'5, 230-pound frame to garner position in short areas.

On top of the physical advantages Evans brings to the table, his statistics speak for themselves. For one, Evans scored a touchdown in 10 of Tampa Bay's 16 regular season games this season. With a plus-money payout, the model sees tremendous value, and Evans also found the end zone in two of Tampa Bay's first three postseason contests. SportsLine's model is projecting Brady to throw two touchdown passes on average, and Evans is easily the most frequent recipient in projections, making this one of the Super Bowl LV prop bets you should be all over.

Other Mike Evans prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Mike Evans receptions: Go under 4.5 receptions, model is projecting 4.3

Mike Evans receiving yards: Go over 62.5 yards, model is projecting 65

