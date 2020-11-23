Two of the top teams in the NFC will square off on Monday Night Football when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They boast two of the league's most balanced offenses, with the Bucs (7-3) relying more on quarterback Tom Brady, while the Rams (6-3) lean slightly to the running game. The Bucs come off a 46-23 thrashing of the Panthers in an NFC South matchup last week, while the Rams pulled out a key 23-16 win against NFC West rival Seattle.

Rams vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -4.5

Rams vs. Buccaneers over-under: 48.5

Rams vs. Buccaneers money line: Los Angeles +185, Tampa Bay -215

LAR: WR Josh Reynolds has 16 catches for 190 yards over the past three games

TB: QB Tom Brady is 14-10-1 against the spread in his career on Monday Night Football

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is 18-7-1 against the spread in its last 26 games against NFC teams, and its defense might be as strong as Tampa Bay's. It ranks second in total yards (296.4), and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald is second in the NFL with nine sacks. The tackle also contributes to a run defense that allows less than 97 yards per game. Leonard Floyd has seven sacks for a unit that has 31. Cornerback Darious Williams snagged two interceptions in last week's win and now has four.

The road team is 5-2 against the number in the last seven meetings between the teams, and quarterback Jared Goff also has plenty of talent to work with. Three running backs average more than 4.0 yards per carry, led by Darrell Henderson at 4.8. He has 486 yards and four TDs, Malcolm Brown and rookie Cam Akers have combined for 533, and Brown has scored five times.

Goff has thrown for 2,447 yards, and Cooper Kupp (577 yards) and Robert Woods (469) are dangerous receiving options.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is 12-2-2 against the spread in its last 16 games in Week 11, and Brady and the wideouts have been lighting up the scoreboard. The 20-year veteran is fourth in the NFL with 2,739 yards and has 23 TD passes. It helps to have Pro Bowl receivers like Mike Evans (514 yards, eight TDs) and Chris Godwin (34 catches in six games), and he has been getting others involved too. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has 29 receptions, while running back Ronald Jones has 26.

Jones also ranks third in the league with 730 yards and broke a 98-yard run in the win against Carolina. The Bucs are 10-4-1 against the spread in their last 15 games after allowing fewer than 250 total yards in their previous game, and the defense is third in the league in yards allowed (300.3). There are playmakers everywhere, from linebackers Devin White (five sacks, fumble recovery) and Lavonte David (interception, two recoveries) to cornerback Carlton Davis (four interceptions).

