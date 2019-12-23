Monday Night Football odds, line, spread: Packers vs. Vikings picks, predictions from expert who's 32-6

The Green Bay Packers can win the NFC North when they square off against the rival Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. A win by the Packers (11-3) would deliver the franchise its first division title since the 2016 season, but its sixth in nine years. Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games against teams with a winning record. Meanwhile, the Vikings (10-4) can clinch a playoff berth with a victory on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Vikings vs. Packers spread: Minnesota -5

Vikings vs. Packers over-under: 47 points

Vikings vs. Packers money line: Minnesota -230, Green Bay +190

MIN: DE Danielle Hunter has five sacks in his last three games.

GB: Packers are No. 2 in the NFL in turnover margin (+14)

White knows defensive end Danielle Hunter should be in the conversation for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The fifth-year player from LSU is tied for third in the league with 13.5 sacks, including five in his last three games. In last Sunday's victory over the Chargers, Hunter was all over the field, forcing two fumbles and recovering another while also registering a sack.

In addition, White has factored in that the Packers were blown out the last time they played a playoff-caliber team on the road. On Nov. 24, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (20-of-33 passing, 104 yards) was harassed by the 49ers into one of the worst performances of his career, a 37-8 San Francisco win. Green Bay is 4-2 away from Lambeau Field this year, but has beaten only one team above .500 on the road, a Kansas City team without quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Even so, Minnesota is no guarantee to cover the Vikings vs. Packers spread on Monday Night Football.

Green Bay has been winning the turnover battle this season. The Packers have forced 23 turnovers this year, seventh in the NFL, while committing just nine turnovers, second-best in the league. Their turnover differential of plus-14 ranks second in the NFL behind only New England.

In addition, Kenny Clark is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league. The fourth-year defensive tackle has five sacks on the season, third best on the team. In Sunday's 21-13 win over Chicago, Clark had eight tackles (three for a loss) and two sacks, giving him 3.5 over the past two games.

