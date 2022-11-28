Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. Indianapolis is 4-6-1 this season, including a 2-3 mark at home and a 1-1 mark under interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Pittsburgh is 3-7 overall and 1-4 on the road this season, though the Steelers have won seven straight games against the Colts. The Colts are looking to rebound from a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Steelers are hoping to bounce back from a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers vs. Colts spread: Colts -2.5

Steelers vs. Colts over/under: 39.5 points

Steelers vs. Colts money line: Colts -140, Steelers +118

PIT: Steelers are 4-5-1 against the spread this season

IND: Colts are 5-6 against the spread this season

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh has forced 14 turnovers, a top-eight mark, and the Steelers get consistent pressure with T.J. Watt on the field. Mike Tomlin's team is especially stout against the run, ranking seventh in rushing yards allowed per game (103.4). Pittsburgh is in the top five in rushing touchdowns allowed (five) and yards per carry allowed (3.9).

The Colts are second-worst in scoring offense, generating only 15.7 points per game, and Indianapolis is scoring on fewer than 30% of offensive possessions. Indianapolis has 19 turnovers this season, and the Colts are in the bottom 10 in total yards, third down efficiency, and red zone efficiency on offense. See which team to pick here.

Why the Colts can cover

The Colts are in the top five in total defense, yielding 307.6 yards per game, and are giving up only 26.7 yards per possession. Indianapolis is No. 7 in yards allowed per play (5.0), and the Colts are in the top third of the league in scoring defense (20.0 points allowed per game) and points allowed per drive (1.65).

Indianapolis is No. 7 in pass defense. Opponents are averaging only 194.2 passing yards per game and 7.0 yards per pass attempt against them, and the Colts have 28 sacks with only 13 passing touchdowns allowed. The Colts are also potent against the run, allowing only 113.5 rushing yards per game and nine rushing touchdowns this season. Indianapolis is No. 2 in allowing 3.8 yards per carry, and Pittsburgh projects to struggle with efficiency on the ground. See which team to pick here.

