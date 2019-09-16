Nelson Agholor owns up to drop, takes blame for Eagles loss: 'I have to make that play'
Agholor had a crucial drop on Eagles final possession that would have given Philadelphia the lead in loss
Nelson Agholor led the Philadelphia Eagles with eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, but it's the one catch he didn't make that haunted him in the Eagles' 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. On a second-and-2 with 1:58 left and the Eagles trailing by four points, Agholor beat Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver down the left sideline but dropped a perfect pass by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. If Agholor catches the pass, he sprints into the end zone for a score and the Eagles take the lead.
Agholor made up for the drop with a 43-yard catch on fourth-and-14 later in the drive, but the Eagles still came up short after Wentz's completion to Zach Ertz was short of the sticks on fourth-and-8 at the 16-yard line. With Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson out of the game, Agholor was the Eagles top wide receiver throughout the game ... wondering what could have been if he caught that pass.
"I have to make that play,'' Agholor said, via Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I have to find a way to catch it. Watch where it's going and look it all the way in. I train every day to make plays like that."
Agholor later took to Twitter to own up to the missed opportunity.
Agholor also had a key drop earlier in the game on the Eagles' first possession, but turned in a strong performance despite the Eagles shortcomings on offense. Agholor played all but three snaps due to the Jeffery and Jackson injuries, leading a wide receiver group with rookie JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins, who didn't play a snap last year. The Eagles also didn't have tight end Dallas Goedert, who injured his calf in pregame warmups and did not play.
Wentz stood up for Agholor over the drop, knowing the team missed plenty of opportunities to win the game.
"Guys make mistakes and drop a pass here and there,'" Wentz said. "I throw picks. I miss a play. Things happen. That's football. None of us are perfect. Everybody is going to own their mistakes and learn from them and we're going to grow together.'"
