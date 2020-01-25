NFC vs. AFC odds, line, spread: 2020 Pro Bowl picks, NFL predictions from proven expert on 14-7 run

The AFC will try to keep the defense off balance with its dual-threat quarterbacks when it battles the NFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl on Sunday in Orlando. Likely league MVP Lamar Jackson of the Ravens and Houston's Deshaun Watson will be trying to lead the team to its fourth consecutive victory. The AFC leads the all-time series 24-22 and won decisively last year, 26-7, after scoring the first 20 points.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Sportsbooks peg the AFC as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 2020 Pro Bowl odds, with the over-under for total points set at 50.5. Before you make any 2020 Pro Bowl picks or NFL predictions, see what elite NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' NFL editor, White owns two recent huge cashes in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Over the past month, White has nailed 67 percent of his NFL picks against the spread at SportsLine, going 14-7. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has studied the rosters for the Pro Bowl 2020 and released another confident point-spread pick. You can go here to see it. Here are several NFL betting lines for the AFC vs. the NFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl:

AFC vs. NFC spread: AFC -1.5

AFC vs. NFC over-under: 50.5

AFC vs. NFC money line: NFC -115, AFC -105

AFC: Led by coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson

NFC: Led by coach Pete Carroll, QB Russell Wilson

Why the NFC can cover

Offensively, the NFC is overflowing with dynamic options. At quarterback, Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins are all capable of big things, with a highly-competitive pedigree on the field. When it comes to skill players, though, the NFC has a bevy of talent that can present issues for the AFC.

Davante Adams and Amari Cooper are arguably the two best wide receivers in the NFL and, if the AFC keys on the passing game, the NFC has a trio of unbelievable running back options. Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey and Ezekiel Elliott are All-Pro kind of options and, with a defense that features Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox, Cam Jordan, Bobby Wagner and more, it is easy to see a path to victory.

Why the AFC can cover

Jackson electrified fans all season, passing for 3,127 yards and a league-high 36 touchdowns while ranking sixth in the league in rushing with 1,206 yards. Watson threw for 3,852 yards, rushed for 413 more, and accounted for 33 TDs. The absence of Travis Kelce will open up chances for tight ends Mark Andrews of Baltimore and the Colts' Jack Doyle, who combined for 107 catches.

A pair of 2018 second-round picks will get a chance to shine at receiver for the AFC, with Denver's Courtland Sutton (1,112 yards) and Jacksonville's D.J. Chark (1,008) making their debuts. With tackles Cameron Heyward (Steelers), Geno Atkins (Bengals) and Jurrell Casey (Titans) holding down the front, the AFC should be well-stocked to defend the run.

How to make 2020 Pro Bowl picks

White is leaning under on the total, but he also says a crucial personnel mismatch makes one side of the spread a must-back. "The fact that defenders should lay off a bit" will help one player shine, carrying his team to a cover, White told SportsLine. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins AFC vs. NFC in the NFL Pro Bowl 2020? And what crucial personnel mismatch makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pro Bowl spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the expert who has crushed the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition.