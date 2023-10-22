It's the day we've all been waiting for: National Tight Ends Day. The day celebrates some of the best pass catchers and blockers, and has become a tradition in the NFL.

Throughout history, we have seen some excellent tight ends take the field. Jason Witten, Rob Gronkowski, Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Mike Ditka are just a few names who come to mind when you think of the greatest tight ends of all time. Right now, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson and Darren Waller are some of the tight ends in today's game making the biggest plays and being featured on the highlight reels each week.

Since 2022, Kelce leads the position with most receiving yards with 1,338 yards, followed by T.J Hockenson (914), Mark Andrews (847), Evan Engram (766) and George Kittle (765).

In order to celebrate this national football holiday, the NFL put together a tight end rap song featuring some of best in the league. Take a look:

"We tight ends, let's get it ... block, catch, spike on every play ... we the greatest on the field," the song goes.

At the end of the video, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey asks why there is no holiday for running backs, but is immediately shut down by the tight ends around him.

The league also gave out National Tight Ends Day shirts, which the players proudly wore.

The tight ends gave out superlatives for the players in their position, naming the President, Vice President, Social Chair and House Dad.

NBA superstar LeBron James gave a shoutout to the tight ends on social media.

One TE who's been in the news a lot this year, and not just for his on-field contribution is Kelce, who is dating superstar singer Taylor Swift.

Kelce said he expects Swift to be at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET. Not a bad way to celebrate National Tight Ends Day.