The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons had two of the bottom-five rush defenses in the NFL last season, and after joint practices this week, they kick off Saturday's Week 3 preseason schedule. The Jaguars have been keeping their starters on the field a little more than many other teams, one of whom is Travis Etienne, who missed all of last season with a foot injury. Could Etienne get another substantial workload this weekend and lead your NFL DFS lineups?

The Falcons have had mixed results running the ball this preseason, and third-round draft pick QB Desmond Ridder leads the team in rushing, with six carries for 59 yards. That's one of eight games on Saturday's NFL preseason schedule, so there are a lot of choices to make for various NFL DFS contests on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday

For Week 3 NFL preseason games on Saturday (where every player is priced at $5,500 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel), one of Gibbs' top picks is Titans quarterback Malik Willis. Although he has completed just 46% of his passes during the preseason, he has still been the most effective QB for Tennessee, and has 187 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions through his first two games. Willis also leads the team in rushing, with ten carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy players shouldn't be surprised by his inefficiency, as he was known to be a raw prospect when the Titans selected him in the draft. He was a bit sharper in his debut against the Ravens than in his second start against the Buccaneers, but ups-and-downs are to be expected with the third-round pick. In two seasons as the starting quarterback at Liberty, he passed for 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Gibbs is also stacking Willis with Tennessee rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks, who is looking to make a statement in the preseason finale. Through his first two exhibitions, he has just four receiving and four rushing yards. Willis' low completion percentage certainly plays a part in Burks' disappointing totals thus far, as he has been targeted four times but has only been able to haul in one catch.

The Titans need to make sense of trading away A.J. Brown just to turn around and draft Burks. He should have a more significant role in the offensive game plan on Saturday and a better opportunity to show his elite physical tools. Burks wrapped up his career at Arkansas with 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. See who else to include on your NFL DFS lineups here.

