The Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs begins on Saturday with Chiefs vs. Jaguars at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by Eagles vs. Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET. NFL DFS players will need to figure out whether it's better to be well-rested or have momentum as they craft their NFL DFS strategy. Last week, Daniel Jones became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 300 yards, rush for 75 yards and account for two or more touchdowns in a postseason game. Does that mean you should ride the hot hand in your NFL DFS lineups or are there better options in the NFL DFS player pool at quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Saturday's divisional round action on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Saturday's divisional round matchups and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2023 NFL Divisional Round

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for the divisional round on Saturday is Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney ($4,100 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel). Toney was acquired from the Giants in a midseason trade for a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. While his involvement in Kansas City's offense was sporadic, he has splashed some of the big-play ability that made him a first-round pick in 2021.

Toney caught 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns while also carrying the ball five times for 59 yards and a score in seven games with the Chiefs. Now, he'll have a chance to match up against his former team.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Giants running back Saquon Barkley ($7,900 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). After piling up over 2,000 scrimmage yards and making first-team all-pro during a NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year season, Barkley battled a number of nagging injuries and struggled when healthy while playing behind a bad offensive line for three seasons.

However, he was healthy in 2022 and an improved Giants offensive line helped pave the way for Barkley to rush for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also added 57 catches for 338 yards and earned his way back into the Pro Bowl. Last week, Barkley had 109 scrimmage yards and scored twice on 14 touches while playing an impressive 90% of the offensive snaps. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday's Divisional Round

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on NFL Divisional Round 2023. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.