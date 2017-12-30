NFL DFS: Best Week 17 FanDuel and DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football picks

For Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $4 million 80th Million Dollar Special. FanDuel is running a $1.2 million Sunday Million.

Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big.

Last week, he jumped all over Patriots running back Dion Lewis as a strong selection at $7,200 on FanDuel. The result: Lewis exploded with a career day that included 24 carries for 129 yards, five catches for 24 yards, and two touchdowns. He returned a season-best 29.8 FD points, or 4x value. Owners who had him in their lineups were well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

Now, McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts for Sunday's slate and has again locked in his optimal NFL DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

One player he absolutely loves in Week 17: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who will be making his first career start in place of Alex Smith (rest). In four preseason games, Mahomes, who is min-priced at $6,000 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings, threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns. He added another 44 yards rushing, further bolstering his floor.

Now, he gets a date with a Broncos defense that Redskins QB Kirk Cousins ripped apart last Sunday for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns.

SportsLine's advanced projection model says Mahomes will throw for almost 200 yards and return close to 3x value on DraftKings. He has plenty of upside against a Denver defense that has very little to play for.

Lock in Mahomes at his affordable price and you'll have plenty of room to roster a huge stud like Saints running back Alvin Kamara ($7,900 on DraftKings, $8,800 on FanDuel).

The Saints have plenty to play for -- win and they'll clinch the division and host a post-season game.

Kamara has 13 receptions and a touchdown in his last two games along with 76 yards rushing. Now he has a date with a Buccaneers defense that's 24th in both rushing yards allowed (119.2) and points allowed (23.9). Falcons back Devonta Freeman lit them up for 126 yards and a score two weeks ago.

The last time Kamara faced the Bucs, he went off for over 150 yard from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Lock him into your DraftKings and FanDuel lineups with confidence in Week 17.

McClure is also targeting a sleeper tight end you might not even be thinking about with a dream matchup against a secondary that has proven it can't cover that position. He knows this player is in line for huge production. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full Week 17 tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Dion Lewis' breakout performance last week and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.