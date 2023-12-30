The Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions on Saturday (8:15 p.m. ET) of Week 17, with both squads loaded with players who are weekly fixtures in NFL DFS lineups. Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Ceedee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown are among the most productive at their positions in 2023. However, rookies for these teams have also made huge impacts both on the field and as NFL DFS picks. RB Jahmyr Gibbs leads all rookies with 10 touchdowns, while TE Sam LaPorta leads his position in Fantasy points.

Another rookie that often goes overlooked in the NFL DFS player pool due to the position he plays is kicker Brandon Aubrey. The former soccer star leads all players, regardless of position, with 141 points this season. He's made all 33 of his field goal attempts and could be a more economical option for Saturday to complement those superstars with hefty NFL DFS price tags.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Lions

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Dallas running back Tony Pollard. Pollard is coming off back-to-back quiet outings in which he produced 100 total yards, but he had been on a roll prior to that. In his previous four games, he had at least 80 total yards in each and scored three total touchdowns. The fifth-year pro remains a huge part of the league's No. 2 scoring offense as Pollard ranks fifth in the NFL in touches.

Pollard has played Detroit twice before, and even as a backup, he had 109 yards from scrimmage in one game and scored a touchdown in the other. This year's Lions run defense looks good statistically, but much of that has to do with a strong start that has since tailed off. The Lions allowed just 64.7 rushing yards through Week 6 but have given up 107.9 rushing yards since then. They've allowed seven rushing TDs over the last four games and rank in the bottom 10 in rushing scores allowed for the season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. After having a minor role through the first seven weeks of the season, Ferguson has emerged as a top-tier Fantasy option since Week 8. He ranks among the top five in positional Fantasy points since then, and for the season, ranks second on Dallas in targets (90), receptions (61) and receiving yards (659), to go along with five touchdowns.

Ferguson has been targeted eight times in each of the last four games, averaging 59.5 receiving yards over that stretch. Up next is a Lions defense which ranks in the bottom 10 in both passing yards allowed and passing touchdowns allowed. Detroit was shredded for 373 passing yards last week by backup Nick Mullens, which was the Lions most passing yards allowed all year. Additionally, just four teams have allowed more touchdowns to tight ends than Detroit, so you can see why McClure is high on Ferguson. See the rest of McClure's player pool right here.

