Daily Fantasy football managers should savor setting their Saturday NFL DFS lineups as every regular season game afterwards is on a Sunday. Fortunately, there's a great matchup for Saturday's single-game NFL DFS contests as the Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both squads have already locked up postseason berths, but seeding is still in play with two of the league's best quarterbacks at the helm. Dak Prescott leads the NFL in touchdown passes, while Jared Goff could be just as appealing an NFL DFS pick as he ranks third in both passing yards and TDs.

Each backfield is also equipped with standout players as Tony Pollard, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have all exceeded 1,000 scrimmage yards. Lions vs. Cowboys has the highest over/under (53.5) of the 2023 NFL season, so you don't want to miss out on those players expected to visit the end zone early and often. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Lions vs. Cowboys on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Lions

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Pollard. Pollard is coming off back-to-back quiet outings in which he produced 100 total yards, but he had been on a roll prior to that. In his previous four games, he had at least 80 total yards in each and scored three total touchdowns. The fifth-year pro remains a huge part of the league's No. 2 scoring offense as Pollard ranks fifth in the NFL in touches.

Pollard has played Detroit twice before, and even as a backup, he had 109 yards from scrimmage in one game and scored a touchdown in the other. This year's Lions run defense looks good statistically, but much of that has to do with a strong start that has since tailed off. The Lions allowed just 64.7 rushing yards through Week 6 but have given up 107.9 rushing yards since then. They've allowed seven rushing TDs over the last four games and rank in the bottom 10 in rushing scores allowed for the season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The 24-year-old is coming off back-to-back games with 100-plus receiving yards and a touchdown. For the season, St. Brown has already set career-highs in receiving yards (1,281) and receiving touchdowns (eight), while he's tied his career-best mark in receptions (106).

All three of those stats place St. Brown in the top seven of the NFL in each. He also has a knack for big performances in standalone games as he's averaged 88.5 receiving yards across five primetime or Thanksgiving games this year, scoring touchdowns in three of them. Add in that Dallas gave up 284 passing yards last week -- its second-most all season -- and St. Brown appears poised for another huge outing on Saturday night. See the rest of McClure's player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Lions vs. Cowboys

