The best way to erase the empty feeling of how the Kansas City Chiefs lost last week is by getting a win on national television against the team that beat them in Super Bowl 55. The Chiefs travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in a premier matchup of top quarterbacks featuring Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. The Bucs are looking for answers on offense as well despite coming in with a 2-1 record, but which players from each team are best suited to lead your NFL DFS lineups?

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans will be back on the field following a one-game suspension for an altercation in Week 2, but is that enough to lift an otherwise sputtering Bucs aerial attack? Fellow receivers Julio Jones (knee), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Russell Gage (hamstring) were all limited in practice this week, and could be big gambles in the NFL DFS player pool. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

In Week 3, McClure had Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as one of his core NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Hurts had 340 passing yards, 20 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns, returning 30.6 points on DraftKings and 27.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a huge day.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Mahomes. Against the Colts in Week 3, Mahomes wasn't sharp, and he threw his first interception of the season as the Chiefs were scrambling for a last-second chance at a win. However, he has been very good this season otherwise, completing 67.9% of his passes for 857 yards and eight touchdowns.

Mahomes has only been sacked twice, and even though Tampa Bay's defense has 11 sacks, Kansas City's offensive line has the lowest adjusted sack rate in the NFL (2.3%). Meanwhile, Mahomes has the fourth-highest expected points added rating among all quarterbacks (22.5). Even with a clunky performance last week, Mahomes has the lowest bad throw rate of his career (14.6%) and has had the second-highest pocket time average of 2.5 seconds.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette had been dealing with a hamstring injury, but was left off the Week 4 injury report. Through three games to start the season, he has 227 yards on 57 carries with nine receptions for another 54 yards.

The Chiefs have been stout against opposing running backs, but considering the Buccaneers' health concerns among their wide receivers, Tampa Bay's offense should prioritize the run. The Bucs practiced this week in Miami to avoid being impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the upheaval is one more reason not to count on an exotic game plan for the wide receiver corp. Typically when a team is facing an elite quarterback, part of the philosophy is to keep him off of the field, and the best way to do that is with a steady dose of running the ball, which should benefit Fournette on Sunday night. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

