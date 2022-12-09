Deshaun Watson had a forgettable debut with the Browns last week. He is now the seventh-most expensive quarterback on DraftKings, compared to the 12th on FanDuel. A conservative NFL DFS strategy would be to wait for Watson to prove himself with Cleveland before slotting him into daily Fantasy football lineups. By using that approach, the cap space you would save by not rostering him could be utilized on more expensive NFL DFS picks like Christian McCaffrey or Justin Jefferson. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 14

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 14 is Cowboys running back Tony Pollard at $6,700 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. Pollard is coming off a game in which he scored twice and had 106 total yards in a shellacking of the Colts. He put up those numbers despite playing his fewest snaps since Week 6 thanks to the blowout, which bodes well for Pollard with the Cowboys listed as 17-point favorites over Houston on Sunday.

Ever since Ezekiel Elliott returned from injury in Week 11, the veteran has been the nominal starter. Pollard has out-touched Elliott 55-53 over the last three games and ranks seventh among running backs in Fantasy points. Anyone who touches the ball is worthy of consideration for NFL DFS lineups against Houston, but especially running backs. The Texans rank last against the run, having allowed both the most rushing yards and most rushing TDs to opposing running backs.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich at $3,400 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel. The rookie has emerged as one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets and had six grabs for 85 yards last week. He was also targeted a team-high eight times and should continue to see similar volume with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) doubtful to suit up.

Since missing the first five weeks of the season due to injury, Dulcich has been one of the most productive tight ends in the league. He ranks ninth in positional Fantasy points since Week 6 as Denver is essentially using him as a wide receiver. Dulcich has the third-most air yards amongst tight ends over this stretch and has a favorable matchup in Week 14. Denver takes on Kansas City, which ranks in the bottom 10 in pass defense, and no team has allowed more passing scores than KC's 24. You can see the rest of McClure's TNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Sunday

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 14? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.