The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to take sole control of the division on Thursday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers. Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson scored twice in his return from injured reserve last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and now the Falcons have a crowded backfield with Caleb Huntley and rookie Tyler Allgeier, who are also playing well over the last few weeks. Should you consider any of them in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for Falcons vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football?

Carolina was thrashed last week by the Cincinnati Bengals and running back Joe Mixon, who scored five touchdowns. Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman had been a strong selection out of the NFL DFS player pool over the last two weeks, but finished with just seven carries for 23 yards in Week 9. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. He'll look for a bounce-back performance after completing just 52% of his passes last week for 129 yards in the loss to Los Angeles. For the year, he has completed 61.7% of his throws for 1,561 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

While his effectiveness as a passer has fluctuated this season, he has remained a steady threat to run with the ball. Last week, he picked up 24 yards on five carries, but he is on track to set a career-high for rushing yards and has 304 on 60 carries with three touchdowns this year. The Panthers have only given up 109 rushing yards to quarterbacks this season, but 43 of them came two weeks ago via Mariota in the Falcons' 37-34 win over Carolina at home.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons wide receiver Drake London. The first-round pick had a quiet performance in last week's narrow loss to the Chargers, but he remains a top target in the Falcons' passing attack. Over the last two weeks, he has been targeted 12 total times and has seven catches.

The Falcons don't have a high-volume passing attack, but their game against Carolina in Week 8 was the only one in the last six weeks that Mariota finished with over 150 yards through the air. London only came away with 31 of Mariota's 253 passing yards in their last meeting with the Panthers, but those numbers signal a chance to produce this week. London has the most targets on the team (56) and averages 6.2 per game. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football?